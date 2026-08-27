Nepal flood death toll rises to 359, missing more than 1,300

The death toll from sudden mountain flooding and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border has risen to 359 in Nepal, while more than 1,300 people remain missing, Nepal Police said on Thursday. At least three deaths were also reported in Tibet, taking the combined toll across the two border regions to at least 362.
Nepal Police confirmed that 359 people had died in Nepal as of 5pm on Thursday, a day after the devastating disaster struck. Rescue workers continued searching for those missing in the floods.
Chinese state media reported that at least three people had been killed in landslides in areas bordering Tibet, with reports of extensive casualties.
The disaster began at around 9am local time on Wednesday, when a sudden mountain surge swept through the Bhote Koshi River in three districts of Nepal. River levels rose rapidly, washing away large numbers of people, including foreign tourists, and causing widespread loss of life.
Nepalese officials said the powerful current crashed into the main market areas of the districts, sweeping away people, livestock, multi-storey buildings, government infrastructure and private and state property. Officials described the event as one of Nepal’s worst disasters in recent times.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said 288 Indian citizens were among those missing. Requests have also been made to rescue about 200 pilgrims stranded during the Manasarovar pilgrimage.
India has sent two military aircraft carrying 48 tonnes of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal. The assistance includes solar lamps, hygiene kits, and more than eight tonnes of medicines and food supplies.
Nepal’s armed and security forces have intensified rescue and relief operations using helicopters and ground teams after roads and bridges were destroyed, cutting off transport links. Temporary shelters, emergency food, safe drinking water and medical services are being delivered to affected people and areas.
Experts said the sudden disaster in the Himalayas and Tibet was not an isolated event. Increasingly unstable ice formations in the Himalayas pose a serious threat to settlements, infrastructure and water resources in one of the world’s most densely populated regions.
In August 2025, a glacial lake overflow in Tibet caused a similar sudden flood. The flooding, caused by melting ice amid high temperatures, killed nine people and damaged extensive infrastructure, including a key bridge linking Nepal and China.
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