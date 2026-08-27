Nepal flood death toll rises to 359, missing more than 1,300

The death toll from sudden mountain flooding and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border has risen to 359 in Nepal, while more than 1,300 people remain missing, Nepal Police said on Thursday. At least three deaths were also reported in Tibet, taking the combined toll across the two border regions to at least 362.

Nepal Police confirmed that 359 people had died in Nepal as of 5pm on Thursday, a day after the devastating disaster struck. Rescue workers continued searching for those missing in the floods.

Chinese state media reported that at least three people had been killed in landslides in areas bordering Tibet, with reports of extensive casualties.

The disaster began at around 9am local time on Wednesday, when a sudden mountain surge swept through the Bhote Koshi River in three districts of Nepal. River levels rose rapidly, washing away large numbers of people, including foreign tourists, and causing widespread loss of life.