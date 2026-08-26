Massive flood near Tibet border kills at least 95 in Nepal

At least 95 people were killed in Nepal on Wednesday after a massive flood tore through the border region with Tibet, a police spokesman told AFP. "So far 95 deaths have been reported," spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle said, adding that some 28 police personnel were also missing.

A torrent of mud and debris burst from the banks of a river between China and Nepal, burying buildings and triggering a frantic search for survivors. Chinese state media reported "major casualties" from a mudslide at a Tibet trade hub on China's side of its border with Nepal, and President Xi Jinping ordered an "all-out" rescue effort. "I got a call from (my brother-in-law) this morning, and they were crying and said their entire house had been swept away. Three family members were rescued, but his brother is still missing," said 56-year-old Raju Bhadel. Police in Nepal reported the death toll hit at least 19, but 384 tourists -- 291 of them foreigners -- were unaccounted for over eight hours after the disaster struck. Nepal's tourism board, which released the figure, said Americans, Indians, an Australian, Malaysians and Britons were among those unaccounted for.