Weather Forecast: Rainfall to Continue Nationwide for Next Five Days

Rainfall is likely to continue across Bangladesh over the next five days, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and isolated heavy downpours expected in all eight divisions, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its 120-hour forecast issued on Wednesday.

The department said the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and remains moderate over the northern Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area that was over Jharkhand and adjoining areas has moved northwest and is now located over northeastern Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas. The extended monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, the centre of the low-pressure system, Gangetic West Bengal, southern Bangladesh and Assam. From 9am on Wednesday, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely at many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Rain or thunderstorms may occur at a few places in Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions.

Moderately heavy rainfall may occur in isolated parts of the country on Wednesday, while day and night temperatures may fall slightly. On Thursday and Friday, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with temporary gusty winds are likely at many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, and at a few places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions. Moderately heavy rainfall may occur in isolated areas on both days. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged nationwide on Thursday, while daytime temperatures may decline slightly on Friday and night temperatures may remain unchanged.