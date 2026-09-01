Nepal and Tibet Flood Death Toll Rises to 955, 4471 Reported Missing

Flooding in Nepal and China’s Tibet has killed at least 955 people and left 4,471 others missing, according to official updates. Countries including India, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union have sent or pledged relief supplies, funding, medical personnel, rescue workers and equipment to support Nepal. At least 939 people have died in floods in Nepal, CNN reported, citing the latest update released on Tuesday by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority. The authority said 3,925 people remain missing.

Nepal Tourism Board said 583 foreign nationals were among those missing. The board said 315 foreign nationals had been rescued. Rescued foreign nationals include citizens of India, China, Germany, Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, Russia, Portugal and Oman. Authorities are also in contact with five other foreign nationals: three Spaniards, one Belgian and one US citizen. Flood deaths in China At least 16 people have died in flooding in China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday morning local time. CCTV said at least 546 people remain missing in China. Chinese authorities said at a news conference on Monday that at least 261 foreign nationals from 23 countries were among those missing. The missing foreigners include 104 Nepali citizens, 49 Indians, 33 Latvians, 18 Americans and 15 British nationals. Citizens of Canada, Australia, South Africa, Russia, Malaysia, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Estonia, France, Ireland, Finland, Lithuania, Portugal, Ukraine, Spain, Hungary and Kazakhstan are also missing, Chinese authorities said on Monday.