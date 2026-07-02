Portugal, Croatia to battle stifling heat in Toronto World Cup match

Croatia and Portugal on Wednesday refused to use the possibility of stifling heat as an excuse ahead of their World Cup last-32 clash in Toronto.

Canada's environment ministry has issued a warning that temperatures could reach 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Thursday in the city, but it could feel like 44 Celsius due to elevated humidity.

"I don't like to speak about this, or use it as an excuse," Portuguese midfielder Vitinha told reporters, when asked about the impact of extreme heat on play.

Environment Canada said temperatures may ease by kickoff at 7:00 pm (2300 GMT), although the risk of thunderstorms could impact the match.

Portugal made an unconvincing start to their World Cup campaign but Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha said he received the criticism of their performance "with open arms."

Portugal has fallen into a tougher draw after failing to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo and Colombia, with a rout of low-ranked Uzbekistan their lone victory in the tournament's group stage.