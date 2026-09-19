Tarique Rahman set to address UNGA as third member of family

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to become the third member of his family to address the United Nations General Assembly when he is expected to deliver his maiden speech at the 81st session in New York on September 24. His father, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, was the first member of the family to address the UN General Assembly, doing so on August 26, 1980, while his mother, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, first addressed the Assembly on October 1, 1993. Tarique Rahman’s forthcoming address will mark another chapter in the family's association with the UN General Assembly, spanning more than four decades.

Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman addressed the General Assembly during its 11th Special Session on August 26, 1980. In his address, Ziaur Rahman focused on the widening gap between rich and poor countries, poverty and hunger, economic development and the need for greater international cooperation. He questioned the persistence of poverty and hunger despite international commitments to development and called for a world based on peace, human dignity, justice and mutual responsibilities among nations. Thirteen years later, Khaleda Zia addressed the General Assembly during its 48th session on October 1, 1993. She subsequently addressed General Assembly proceedings on several other occasions, including the commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the United Nations in 1995, the 27th Special Session on Children in 2002, and two separate meetings during the 60th session in 2005.

Thus, UN records show Khaleda Zia addressing General Assembly proceedings on five occasions between 1993 and 2005. Now, Tarique Rahman is preparing to take the same international platform for the first time as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.