Petrol, Diesel, Octane and Kerosene prices raised by Tk20 per litre

Government has raised the prices of petrol, octane, diesel and kerosene by Tk20 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Sunday night. The revised prices will take effect from midnight on Sunday.

Under the new rates, diesel will sell at Tk135 per litre, up from Tk115. Kerosene will cost Tk155 per litre, compared with Tk135 previously.

Petrol will now sell at Tk160 per litre, up from Tk140, while octane will be priced at Tk165 per litre, compared with Tk145 earlier.