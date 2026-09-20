PM leaves for US tomorrow, addresses UNGA session on Sept 24

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave Dhaka for US tomorrow and is expected to address the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) general debate on September 24. "In his address, the premier will outline Bangladesh's renewed democratic journey and the government's positions on key national and global challenges," Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam told a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. He said, "The Prime Minister will highlight the country's democratic transformation, the rule of law and accountability, global peace and security, climate change, sustainable development and economic cooperation."

The Prime Minister will also focus on the empowerment of youth and women, education and health, the Rohingya crisis, equitable use of modern technology and reform of the multilateral system, added the Foreign Secretary. The head of the government is scheduled to depart New York for home on the night of September 25. The Foreign Secretary said Bangladesh's participation in this year's session carries special significance, as it will be the incumbent government's first appearance at the United Nations' highest global forum. The session will allow the government to present its political commitments and vision for Bangladesh's future to the international community, he said.

This will also be Tarique Rahman's first participation in the UN General Assembly as Prime Minister, while Bangladesh's Foreign Minister will preside over the same session, making it a rare, historic and proud occasion for the country. The Prime Minister will begin his official engagements on September 22 by attending a welcome breakfast hosted by UN Secretary-General Ant¢nio Guterres for heads of state and government. He will subsequently join other world leaders at the opening of the session and attend a reception hosted by the US President in honour of heads of state and government and their spouses in the evening. On September 23, the premier will exchange views with representatives of international charitable and humanitarian organisations at a breakfast meeting. Later, he will address a meeting on tackling the global inequality crisis, jointly organised by Brazil, South Africa, Norway and Spain. He will also attend a high-level meeting titled "Climate Action and the Just Transition," convened at the initiative of the UN Secretary-General.

On the same day at a side event on the Rohingya crisis, he will seek effective international cooperation to ensure the earliest possible repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar. At the climate-related meetings, he will articulate Bangladesh's position as a climate-vulnerable country, with particular emphasis on climate finance, adaptation, technology transfer, loss and damage, and climate justice. On September 24, the Prime Minister will deliver the opening remarks at a high-level meeting on the existential threats posed by sea-level rise. The Prime Minister will also attend two important side events hosted by Bangladesh. He will address another side event on maternal and newborn health and midwifery as the chief guest on the same day. Tarique Rahman will highlight the new government's initiatives and future plans for protecting maternal and child health and stress the importance of skilled and professionally trained midwifery services.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, the premier is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the prime ministers of Croatia, Bhutan, Thailand, Pakistan and Haiti. The talks are expected to cover political and economic relations, trade and investment, development cooperation, the Rohingya crisis and other issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet the UN Secretary-General, the President of the European Council, the President of the World Bank Group, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar, and the UN high commissioners for refugees and human rights.