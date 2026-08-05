Australia's T20 Tournament Schedule Released, Check Out Bangladesh's Fixtures

Northern Territory (NT) Cricket has unveiled the schedule for the 2026 Top End T20 Tournament, set to feature nine teams over a 10-day competition. Among the participants is the Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team. Although not every team will face each other, each side is guaranteed at least six matches during the tournament.

The tournament will get underway on 21 August with the opening fixture between NT Strike and ACT Comets. Bangladesh HP will begin its campaign a day later, taking on Nepal on 22 August, with the match scheduled to start at 2:30 pm Bangladesh time.

The HP side will then face a demanding run of fixtures, playing continuously through 25 August. During that stretch, Bangladesh will meet Hobart Hurricanes, Victoria, and Adelaide Strikers.