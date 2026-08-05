Australia's T20 Tournament Schedule Released, Check Out Bangladesh's Fixtures

Northern Territory (NT) Cricket has unveiled the schedule for the 2026 Top End T20 Tournament, set to feature nine teams over a 10-day competition. Among the participants is the Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team. Although not every team will face each other, each side is guaranteed at least six matches during the tournament.
The tournament will get underway on 21 August with the opening fixture between NT Strike and ACT Comets. Bangladesh HP will begin its campaign a day later, taking on Nepal on 22 August, with the match scheduled to start at 2:30 pm Bangladesh time.
The HP side will then face a demanding run of fixtures, playing continuously through 25 August. During that stretch, Bangladesh will meet Hobart Hurricanes, Victoria, and Adelaide Strikers.
The match against Hobart Hurricanes is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm Bangladesh time, while the fixtures against Victoria and Adelaide Strikers will start at 11:00 am and 3:30 pm, respectively.
After a one-day break, Bangladesh HP will return to action on 27 August against New Zealand A. They will conclude their league-stage campaign on 28 August with a match against NT Strike. Both of Bangladesh's final two group-stage fixtures will begin at 1:30 pm Bangladesh time.
Ahead of the Top End T20 Tournament, Bangladesh HP will play two T20 warm-up matches against Malaysia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Those matches are scheduled for 8 August and 10 August.
This will be Bangladesh HP's third appearance in the Top End Tournament. The team enjoyed its best-ever campaign in 2024, finishing as runners-up in its debut appearance. Adelaide Strikers Academy lifted the title that year.
|Date
|Opponent
|Start Time (BD Time)
|22 August
|Nepal
|2:30 PM
|23 August
|Hobart Hurricanes
|1:30 PM
|24 August
|Victoria
|11:00 AM
|25 August
|Adelaide Strikers
|3:30 PM
|27 August
|New Zealand 'A'
|1:30 PM
|28 August
|NT Strike
|1:30 PM
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