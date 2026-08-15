PM urges politicians to shun reckless politics, present better plans

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today called upon politicians to shun reckless and confusing politics, and instead, come forward with concrete plans for the welfare and development of the people, saying the days of the politics of lies and chaos are over. "The politics of lies was practised by the autocratic government, and so was the politics of disorder. But you, the politicians, have made commitments to the people for their improvement. So, abandon the politics of recklessness and confusion and present the plans you have made for the welfare of the people," he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a cheque distribution programme for distressed, helpless and sick people organised on the occasion of the 82nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. The programme was held at T&T Ground in the capital's Mohakhali. A special prayer was also offered seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Begum Khaleda Zia. Tarique Rahman said the days of politics involving vandalism and destruction on the streets were over, as people no longer support such politics. He said the government would accept and implement any better plan proposed by any political party to address electricity and gas crises. "If any other political party gives a plan better than the government's to solve the electricity and gas crisis, the government will accept all their plans and implement them," he said. "But if they (political parties) spread propaganda only to mislead the people, they will have to apologise to the people," said the Prime Minister. The Premier added, "A politician's job or responsibility is not to mislead the people; rather, it is the responsibility of a politician to teach people patience and show them the right path."

Referring to development activities in Dhaka-17 constituency, Tarique Rahman said people had seen how his representatives were working to serve them. "Even cleaning this nearby lake takes six months. These are not easy tasks. But criticism is easy. So, those who are busy criticising should not sit idle. Come to the field, work for the people and work for the country," he said, adding, "Speak the truth. Do not say anything that creates chaos in the country." The Prime Minister said the autocratic forces were still there, while BNP leaders and activists had survived by fighting them on the streets. "Those who are now speaking in a loud voice and spreading misinformation were not seen by the people on the streets during the past 17 years," he said. He said the people could see from the pages of the country's major newspapers how BNP leaders and activists had been subjected to torture, enforced disappearance, killing and brutal attacks during that period.

Tarique Rahman said the people of Bangladesh had a big heart, urging political parties to refrain from provocative politics and come forward with constructive plans for the people's welfare. "The leaders of a political party made mistakes in 1971, in 1986, in 1996 and again in 2026, when they spread confusion among the people and sold various tickets. I would urge them to come out of this politics of provocation," he said. The Premier added, "If you have any plan for the welfare of the people, present it in parliament and before the people. We will work according to that plan, Inshallah."