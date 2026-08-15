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PM set to visit Kishoreganj tomorrow

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PM set to visit Kishoreganj tomorrow
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Kishoreganj tomorrow to inaugurate the National Fisheries Week-2026 and attend several other programmes during his daylong tour of the district.

The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for Kishoreganj by road tomorrow morning and it will be his first visit to Kishoreganj since assuming office, said Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the National Fisheries Week-2026 at the George Institution Mini Stadium in Achmita Union under Katiadi upazila and attend several other programmes.

State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salauddin Tuku said the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the National Fisheries Week from Kishoreganj tomorrow.

The theme of this year's Fisheries Week is "A self-reliant country through silver fish, Bangladesh first."

According to the Prime Minister's programme, he will attend a fish fry release, distribution and exchange of greetings programme at the Brahmaputra River near Mirzapur Chairman Bari Ghat in Pakundia at 11:30am.

At 12:30pm, he will visit the Katiadi Card Hatchery Complex.

At 1pm, he will inaugurate the National Fisheries Week at the George Institution field in Achmita and distribute the National Fisheries Awards.

At 2:30pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a tree plantation programme at the historic Sholakia Eidgah ground.

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He will have lunch at the Circuit House at 3:15pm. At 4pm, the Prime Minister will attend a programme at the Old Kishoreganj Stadium to distribute Family Cards and provide honorariums to imams, muezzins, priests, monks, purohits and representatives of different faiths.

After completing his daylong programmes, the Prime Minister will return to Dhaka by road.

Topics:

Prime MinisterTarique RahmanDhakaKishoreganjPress SecretaryState Minister for Fisheries
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