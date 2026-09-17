ACC Seeks Bank and Foreign Asset Details of Former Adviser Asif Mahmud

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has requested details of domestic and overseas assets, bank accounts and investments held by former interim government adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, his wife Panna, and their related persons and entities as part of an ongoing inquiry. The ACC has sent a letter to collect the information through the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a source involved in the investigation confirmed to Ajker Patrika.

The inquiry concerns allegations against Asif Mahmud of acquiring illicit wealth, forming shell companies, obtaining foreign citizenship, money laundering and other irregularities and corruption, the source said. The ACC has sought information on closed, dormant and active accounts held in the names of Asif Mahmud and his related persons at banks and non-bank financial institutions under Bangladesh Bank. The request also covers debit and credit cards, lockers, bonds, savings certificates, fixed deposit receipts, deposit pension schemes and loan accounts. The commission has also requested information related to land purchases, investments, bank accounts, money laundering and shell company formation in Portugal, Australia, Dubai, Singapore and Switzerland. The BFIU has been asked to obtain required information from counterpart institutions in those countries.