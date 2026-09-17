ACC Seeks Bank and Foreign Asset Details of Former Adviser Asif Mahmud

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has requested details of domestic and overseas assets, bank accounts and investments held by former interim government adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, his wife Panna, and their related persons and entities as part of an ongoing inquiry.
The ACC has sent a letter to collect the information through the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a source involved in the investigation confirmed to Ajker Patrika.
The inquiry concerns allegations against Asif Mahmud of acquiring illicit wealth, forming shell companies, obtaining foreign citizenship, money laundering and other irregularities and corruption, the source said.
The ACC has sought information on closed, dormant and active accounts held in the names of Asif Mahmud and his related persons at banks and non-bank financial institutions under Bangladesh Bank. The request also covers debit and credit cards, lockers, bonds, savings certificates, fixed deposit receipts, deposit pension schemes and loan accounts.
The commission has also requested information related to land purchases, investments, bank accounts, money laundering and shell company formation in Portugal, Australia, Dubai, Singapore and Switzerland. The BFIU has been asked to obtain required information from counterpart institutions in those countries.
ACC records show that an inquiry team has been formed to investigate the allegations. The information was sought from the BFIU at the request of the official leading the team.
The ACC is also preparing to apply for a travel ban on Asif Mahmud. A senior official involved in the inquiry told Ajker Patrika that the investigation could be hampered if Asif Mahmud leaves Bangladesh while it is under way.
The ACC is additionally examining allegations of laundering money abroad, financial transactions involving appointments and postings to government positions, tender manipulation and irregularities in various development projects.
The allegations include the laundering of a total of Tk 110 billion to Dubai, Singapore, Australia and Switzerland. According to the allegations, the money was used to purchase villas abroad and invest in various businesses.
The allegations also include land purchases in Portugal, investment in Dubai’s Green Group and deposits in Swiss banks.
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