Nepal Resumes Electricity Supply to Bangladesh

Nepal resumed exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through the Indian grid on Friday evening after devastating floods in Bhotekoshi damaged two hydropower plants and halted the supply, according to Nepalese media reports.

The August 26 floods this year severely damaged the Trishuli and Chilime hydropower plants, which had been approved to supply electricity to Bangladesh. The disaster also affected Nepal’s electricity exports to Haryana in India. Dhirghayu Kumar Shrestha, managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), said exports to Bangladesh could resume after India’s Central Electricity Authority approved electricity supplies from several other hydropower projects. Under the new arrangement, Bangladesh will receive electricity from the Solu Khola and Kabeli B-1 hydropower plants. The Lower Modi Khola plant has been selected to supply electricity to Haryana. The new decision replaces the previously approved Trishuli, Chilime and Devighat hydropower plants for the export arrangements. Shrestha said restoring electricity supplies to Bangladesh and maintaining trade through other projects was highly significant for Nepal despite flood damage to hydropower facilities and transmission lines.

He expressed hope that Nepal would be able to make effective use of surplus electricity generated during the monsoon season and further expand electricity trade with neighbouring countries in the region. The NEA and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) signed a five-year agreement on seasonal electricity supplies on October 3, 2024. Under the agreement, Nepal supplies Bangladesh with 40 MW of electricity annually from June 15 to November 15. Nepal also earned Rs 5.925 billion by exporting 633.986 million units of electricity to India between mid-September and mid-October 2026, despite flood-related damage to several power plants, according to figures from the NEA Load Dispatch Centre. The revenue was Rs 962 million higher than the Rs 4.963 billion earned during the same period last year. The income was also Rs 832.5 million higher than the Rs 5.0925 billion earned between mid-August and mid-September this year.