MoU signed on cooperation in hydrocarbons with Algeria

Bangladesh and Algeria on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon to ensure Bangladesh’s energy security.

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood signed the MoU on behalf of Bangladesh while Minister for Hydrocarbon Mohamed Arkab signed it on behalf of Algeria, officials said. They also discussed different aspects of energy cooperation, particularly the import of LNG, LPG, and other petroleum products from Algeria to Bangladesh under the G2G mechanism.

They shared views on developing LNG and LPG infrastructures and exploration of oil, gas, and coal in Bangladesh. The Energy Minister also requested the Algerian Minister to organise training programmes for Bangladeshi Engineers, technicians to learn best practices, and technical knowhow of energy sector of Algeria. Expressing satisfaction over signing of the MOUs on energy cooperation, the Minister of Bangladesh commented that this engagement opened a new horizon for Bangladesh in the field of energy security, and to import LNG, LPG and other petroleum products from alternate African sources under G2G mechanism.