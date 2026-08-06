Bangladesh Sets Presidential Election for 20 August, EC Announces

Bangladesh’s Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule for the presidential election, setting 20 August as the voting date. If more than one candidate contests, voting will be held from 2pm to 5pm in the Jatiya Sangsad chamber.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin will serve as the returning officer for the election.

Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed announced the schedule on Thursday afternoon.

According to the announced schedule, nomination papers must be submitted on 13 August between 10am and 4pm.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on 16 August. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is 18 August. Voting is scheduled for 20 August.

