Suicide attack kills 13 during protest in northern Pakistan

A suicide bomber attacked a busy area near a police station during a protest in northern Pakistan's Swat district, killing 13 people and wounding 22, police said on Sunday.

The blast took place at a crowded intersection near a police station in Swat during a civil society protest, police said.

"Thirteen people, including eight police officers, were killed in the suicide bombing," Swat Deputy Inspector General of Police Fida Hussain told AFP.

He added that 22 people had been wounded and another body, suspected to be that of the bomber, had been brought to hospital.

"A suicide bomber attempted to enter the police station located at the chowk (intersection), but was stopped by police at the main gate," he said.