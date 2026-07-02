BD grants retrospective promotions to 150 former Armed Forces Officers

The Bangladesh government has approved retrospective promotions, arrears of pay and allowances, and other financial benefits for 150 retired, removed, released and dismissed officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force after reviewing applications from officers said to have faced discrimination and injustice in service between 2009 and August 4, 2024.
The Ministry of Defence issued a gazette notification on Wednesday, signed by Defence Secretary Md Ashraf Uddin, ordering immediate implementation of the decision.
According to the notification, the 150 beneficiaries include 115 officers from the Bangladesh Army, 21 from the Bangladesh Navy and 14 from the Bangladesh Air Force.
The notification said most of the officers had their compulsory or premature retirement orders cancelled and were instead deemed to have remained in service until reaching the age limit, after which they were shown as having taken “normal retirement”.
The order also granted retrospective promotions to many officers to the ranks of lieutenant general, major general, brigadier general and colonel. As a result, they will receive arrears of salary and allowances up to the tenure applicable to those ranks, along with other financial benefits under existing rules.
Several officers have also been approved for special financial and administrative benefits. The notification set one-time special financial incentives ranging from Tk 5 million to a maximum of Tk 10 million in individual cases. The order also kept open the possibility of appointments in government or autonomous institutions, subject to age and eligibility.
The gazette was issued after reviewing recommendations by a high-level committee formed on May 3 this year and opinions from the headquarters of the three services. The notification includes details for each officer, including previous and revised retirement status, retirement date, promotion and benefits.
Among the Army officers is Major General Syed Fatemi Ahmed Rumi, who was sent on compulsory retirement on March 12, 2009. Under the new decision, his retirement has been revised as normal retirement on August 25, 2013. He will therefore receive arrears of pay, allowances and other financial benefits at the rank of major general for the period from 2009 to 2013.
Brigadier General Abdullahil Aman Azmi is also on the list. He had been sent on compulsory retirement on June 24, 2009. Under the notification, he has been retrospectively promoted to major general effective December 26, 2011, and to lieutenant general before retirement effective December 26, 2014. He will receive arrears of pay and allowances for both the brigadier general and major general ranks, other financial benefits under the rules, a special financial incentive of Tk 10 million, and an opportunity for appointment to a government or autonomous institution subject to age and eligibility.
Brigadier General Md Anisuzzaman Bhuiyan had been given normal retirement in January 2016. Under the revised decision, he has been retrospectively promoted to major general and his service tenure extended until January 2018. He will receive arrears of pay, allowances and other benefits for those two years at the rank of major general.
Among the Navy officers is Rear Admiral Mostafizur Rahman, who was compulsorily retired in March 2010. Under the new decision, his service has been extended and his retirement has been recorded as normal retirement in 2015. He will receive arrears of pay, allowances and other benefits for the additional five years.
On the Air Force list is Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Delwar Hossain, who was sent on compulsory retirement in 2009. Under the new decision, his service has been counted as extended by six years until 2015. He will receive arrears of pay, allowances and other benefits for that period under the rules.
The Armed Forces Division will implement the order, which the notification said was issued in the public interest. The government has also cancelled an earlier related notification issued on February 5 this year.
It was learned that the Ministry of Defence and the service headquarters had separately formed boards to review applications from officers in the three services who were said to have faced discrimination and vindictiveness between 2009 and August 4, 2024. A high-level committee was later formed on May 3 under Lieutenant General (Retd) Abdul Hafiz, the Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Defence and National Solidarity Affairs. The government took the decision on the basis of the committee’s final recommendations.
The committee’s recommendations said the step was taken to restore the dignity and due rights of officers who had been subjected to political vindictiveness and administrative injustice during the previous government.
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