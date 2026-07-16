The entire operation took only 9 minutes

An investigative report says Bangladesh President General Ziaur Rahman was killed in a nine-minute military operation at Chittagong Circuit House in the early hours of 30 May 1981, after a group of army officers moved out of Chittagong Cantonment in heavy rain and launched an armed assault on the building. According to the report, the operation began around the night between 29 and 30 May 1981. At about 1:30am, a white Toyota car and two army pickups left the rear of Chittagong Cantonment along a winding hilly route, avoiding attention. The convoy headed towards Kalurghat Bridge via Public School Road. Among those in the vehicles were Lieutenant Colonel Matiur Rahman of the G-1 Hill Tracts Operation Division, Lieutenant Colonel Mahbubur Rahman of the 38 East Bengal Regiment, Major Khaled and several other army officers. At around 2am, the convoy stopped near Kalurghat Bridge, where two platoons of the 1st East Bengal Regiment from Bandarban had already been waiting under Major Fazlul Haque, Subedar Zafar Chowdhury and Naik Subedar Solaiman.

The officers then prepared three rocket launchers, 11 SMGs and three grenade-firing rifles they had brought with them. The report says the route and method of the operation had already been determined earlier at the house of Lieutenant Colonel Dilwar, but Colonel Mahbub still briefed the group before departure to remove any hesitation. After the briefing, the two platoons from Bandarban were to remain at Kalurghat. Major Khaled instructed that Lieutenant Colonel Mahbub’s white Toyota and the other vehicles be parked on the other side of the bridge. At 3:30am, a total of 16 officers boarded three pickups and set off towards Chittagong. The first group of six included Lieutenant Colonel Mahbub, Lieutenant Colonel Fazle Hossain and Major Khaled. The second group of six included Lieutenant Colonel Matiur and Major Mominul Haque. The third group of four included Major Fazlul Haque and Major Giasuddin. The report says two officers in civilian clothes had monitored the target area throughout the day. One was positioned at Chittagong Club and the other in a tall building near the stadium. Using binoculars, they watched movements in and around Circuit House and reported back that security around the presidential residence was tight.

Shortly after 4am, the three pickups entered Chittagong city. With the city asleep and rainwater gathering on empty roads, the first two pickups passed Chittagong Club, turned around Dewanhat Bridge and moved towards Circuit House via C&B Road. The third group was ordered to wait in front of Almas Cinema Hall. At Circuit House, the outer gate was closed and the windows were dark, although lights were on in the veranda and car park. The first group had been assigned to fire while advancing to the second floor and attack designated rooms. The second group was tasked with securing the ground area of Circuit House. The third group near Almas Cinema Hall was to watch for anyone trying to flee. The two pickups rammed through the gate and entered the Circuit House grounds. An officer assigned to the rocket launcher on the first pickup fired a rocket, shaking the building with a loud blast, the report says. Guards grabbed their weapons, but the first group advanced towards the second floor while firing continuously with SMGs. Before the situation became clear, eight to 10 members of the Guard Regiment Police stationed below the staircase were riddled with bullets and collapsed there, according to the report. Return fire from the other side was limited. As the second group also opened fire, the first group climbed to the second floor. The room where President Zia was supposed to be staying was empty, the report says. Hearing the gunfire, Zia reportedly opened the door of a room to the right of the staircase slightly to see what was happening. The attacking officers spotted him and opened fire. He fell to the floor. The entire operation took only nine minutes, the report says.