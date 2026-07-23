Election Rebels Seek BNP Comeback as Party Remains Divided

Several leaders expelled by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for contesting the 13th national parliamentary election as rebel or independent candidates are seeking to return to the party after BNP formed the government, according to party sources and statements given to Ajker Patrika. BNP, however, has not yet taken any final decision on their reinstatement. Seven of the expelled leaders were elected members of parliament. A large number of those expelled still consider themselves part of BNP and continue trying to remain aligned with the party, the report said.

Party sources said around 3,000 leaders and activists from BNP’s associate and affiliated bodies were expelled over the past one and a half years on allegations of activities breaching discipline. At least 90 leaders were expelled for contesting the parliamentary election as independent candidates after failing to secure party nominations. Apart from expulsions, at least 1,500 more leaders and activists faced various organisational actions. Despite reportedly receiving attractive offers of positions from other political parties or alliances, the expelled BNP leaders want to return to their old party. Many have appealed to the party high command to revoke the expulsion orders, while others are lobbying through central leaders. Although they have not yet received approval from the centre, they continue to regularly take part in all BNP programmes at the local level.

According to party sources, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has not yet announced any final decision on bringing them back. Sources also said the issue is under consideration at the party’s top level, but it is not currently being treated as a major priority. Several senior BNP leaders, speaking to Ajker Patrika on condition of anonymity, said efforts were under way to bring back those who had been or remain dedicated to the party but made wrong decisions for some reason. The leaders said the matter is not a top priority at this moment, as BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is now giving the most importance to improving the country’s overall situation and energising the party’s organisational activities. A final decision on the expelled leaders will be taken only after considering the appropriate time and circumstances. Party policymakers are also divided over whether the expelled leaders should be readmitted. One side believes the disciplinary measures should remain in place to preserve the chain of command and organisational discipline. Another side believes keeping popular grassroots leaders outside the party could be a strategic mistake. Before their expulsion, these leaders had sustained local BNP politics for 17 years and had kept the movement active to varying degrees despite facing repeated cases, attacks and arrests, according to the report. That side argues they should be brought back through a general amnesty, depending on the severity of their offence.

Several expelled senior leaders have already conveyed their positions to the party. Even after their expulsion, they have claimed to be “genuine BNP activists”, expressed loyalty to the top leadership and remained active in field-level politics. Saiful Alam Nirab, former convener of Dhaka North City BNP, contested the Dhaka-12 constituency in this election. He was expelled after standing as an independent candidate, angered by the last-minute decision to leave the seat to an allied party. Asked about his efforts to return, Nirab told Ajker Patrika that although he lost the election, he had not left the field and continues to carry out regular programmes with a large number of followers. Nirab said: “I have been with BNP since I came of age, and this is our final destination. There is nothing beyond it. Holding Shaheed Zia’s ideals in my heart, I do politics under Tarique Rahman’s leadership. Wherever the party chairman goes, I take part there as well as in all BNP programmes.”