Bus set fire below Farmgate Metro Station, triggering fire alarm
A bus below Farmgate Metro Station in Dhaka set fire by the miscreants at around 6:35pm on Monday, November 9, triggering the station’s fire alarm as smoke spread through the area. Authorities temporarily closed the station for safety before resuming passenger services.
Two Fire Service units rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the fire and began efforts to bring it under control.
Rozina Akter, an official at the Fire Service central control room, said two units had been deployed after reports that a Lovely Paribahan bus had caught fire below the Farmgate Metro Station.
Videos recorded by eyewitnesses showed the red-and-white bus, parked beside the road, engulfed in flames as thick black smoke billowed from it.
Smoke from the burning bus automatically activated the metro station’s fire alarm, causing panic among passengers and pedestrians inside the station. Several people attempted to leave in a rush.
Metro Rail authorities said Farmgate Station had been temporarily closed following the arson incident below the station. Passenger services resumed after the situation returned to normal.
On Sunday at around 6:30pm, miscreants set fire to a bus belonging to Jalsiri Cantonment School that had been parked beside a road in Bhatara, Dhaka.
Cocktail explosions were also reported at Pallabi Police Station, the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Malibagh, Mirpur, the University of Dhaka, Cantonment Railway Station, Tejgaon, Panthapath and Jatrabari, among other locations in the capital, from Sunday evening until night.