Bangladesh Verifies Reports of Sheikh Hasina’s Passport–NID Applications

Bangladesh is verifying international media reports that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina applied for a passport and National Identity Card (NID) at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Monday.

Asked about a Reuters report on Hasina’s alleged applications for a passport and NID, Ahmed said: “I have not yet been able to verify its authenticity. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Law are looking into the matter.”

“The legal basis of the matter, whether the application was submitted properly and whether she has the right to apply are all being examined,” he said.

Ahmed said the Foreign Ministry or the Law Ministry would comment after reviewing all relevant laws, including the Passport Act, Citizenship Act and NID Act.

On the government’s position on bringing Hasina back to Bangladesh, Ahmed said: “At this stage, I can say that we have sent a letter through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the country where a convicted accused person has taken shelter, under the extradition treaty. A request has been made for her extradition in accordance with the law. There is no need to say more at this moment.”