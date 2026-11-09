The message is loud and clear, we are on the streets: PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said on Monday that the government would take necessary steps under the existing Bangladesh-India extradition treaty if ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina wished to return to the country. “The message is loud and clear: we are on the streets. We have to remain on the streets, and all conspiracies must be confronted on the streets,” Rahman told BNP lawmakers at a parliamentary party meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. The meeting was held in the ruling party conference room ahead of the fourth session of the 13th National Parliament and was chaired by Rahman in his capacity as Leader of the House and prime minister.

Sources at the meeting said Hasina’s possible return to Bangladesh was briefly discussed. Rahman said Bangladesh and India had an extradition treaty and that the government would take necessary action in line with rules, laws and established practices. The meeting also discussed ongoing road development projects under the Local Government and Communications Ministry, the energy and electricity situation, and the market prices of essential goods ahead of Ramadan, according to sources. Rahman sought detailed updates from relevant ministers on the work of their respective ministries. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed briefed the meeting on the country’s law-and-order situation. Hasina earlier told Reuters in an interview that she wished to return to Bangladesh, surrender before a court and face legal proceedings. Reuters reported on Monday that Hasina had applied for a new passport and National Identity Card, or NID, at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed later told a press briefing at the Home Ministry that authorities were verifying the accuracy of the report about Hasina’s applications for a new passport and NID, as well as their legal basis. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir described Hasina’s application for a new passport and NID as “extremely ridiculous”.