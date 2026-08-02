Dengue Death Toll Rises to 56, 423 Hospitalised

Two more people died from dengue across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll this year to 56, while 423 more patients were admitted to hospitals, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Sunday.

The health authority said the latest 24-hour count covered the period from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.

According to the bulletin, among those newly hospitalised with dengue, 54 were admitted in Barishal Division, 49 in Chattogram Division, 38 in Dhaka Division outside the city corporations, 47 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 69 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 81 in Khulna Division, 36 in Mymensingh Division, 29 in Rajshahi Division, 16 in Rangpur Division and four in Sylhet Division.

The Directorate General of Health Services said 16,104 people have been infected with dengue so far this year.

The agency said 794 people have been hospitalised with dengue so far this month. The highest monthly admission figure this year was recorded in July, when 9,206 patients were hospitalised. The second-highest was in June, with 2,907 admissions.

The health authority also said 56 people have died from dengue so far this year. Of them, two died this month, while two deaths were recorded in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June and 36 in July.