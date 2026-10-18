Dengue: October death toll surpasses 100 in 18 Days

Six more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am on Sunday, raising the death toll in the first 18 days of October to 103, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. Another 2,088 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals during the same period.

The figures were published in the DGHS’s updated dengue bulletin on Sunday, covering the 24 hours from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.

Of the six people who died, one was receiving treatment at a hospital outside Dhaka city, two at hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area, two at hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area, and one in Sylhet.

Dengue claimed two lives in January and two in February this year, according to DGHS data. One person died in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September.

The total number of dengue deaths this year has now reached 348.

Among the 2,088 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, 232 were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 231 to hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area. A further 595 patients were admitted to hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporation areas.

Khulna recorded the highest number of admissions outside Dhaka, with 290 patients hospitalised. Rajshahi reported 200 admissions, followed by Barishal with 199, Chattogram with 161, Mymensingh with 93, Sylhet with 15 and Rangpur with seven.

Since January 1, a total of 112,400 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh. Of them, 106,026 have recovered and been discharged.