Govt seeks explanation from Saudi Ambassador over execution of two Bangladeshis in Makkah

Bangladesh has summoned Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in Dhaka and sought detailed information over the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals in the holy city of Makkah on allegations of immoral activities inside a mosque.

A diplomatic note seeking specific and comprehensive details of the incident was handed to Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah bin Jafar H. bin Abiah.

Foreign Ministry Secretary for Bilateral Affairs Md Nazrul Islam held an emergency meeting with the Saudi ambassador at the State Guest House Padma on Sunday afternoon.

Foreign Ministry officials confirmed the meeting and said the overall situation was discussed.

Reports published on Wednesday, October 14, by Saudi online news outlet Ajel and several other Middle Eastern media organisations said Nazrul Islam Abdul Bashir and Siti Akhtar, both Bangladeshi nationals, had been executed over allegations of engaging in immoral activities inside a mosque in the Makkah region.