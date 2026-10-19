4 more die of dengue, 1851 hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh recorded four additional dengue deaths and 1,851 new hospital admissions in the 24 hours from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. The latest fatalities raised this year’s dengue death toll to 352.

The Directorate General of Health Services released the figures in its updated dengue bulletin on Monday.

Two of the four people who died were receiving treatment at hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area. One was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Dhaka North City Corporation area, while the other was receiving treatment in Mymensingh.

Monthly data from the health directorate showed that two people died of dengue each in January and February this year, while one death was reported in May. Deaths rose to 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. A further 103 deaths were reported in the first 19 days of October.

Among the 1,851 newly admitted patients, 231 were hospitalised in the Dhaka South City Corporation area and 148 in the Dhaka North City Corporation area. Hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporations admitted 363 patients.

Outside Dhaka, Khulna recorded the highest number of new admissions, with 253 patients. Rajshahi reported 233 admissions, Chattogram 220, Barishal 192, Rangpur 93, Mymensingh 92 and Sylhet 26.

From January 1 to Monday, 114,251 people were hospitalised with dengue across Bangladesh, the health directorate said. Of them, 107,865 were discharged after recovery.