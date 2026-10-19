Measles death toll crosses 1200

Deaths associated with measles and measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh have surpassed 1,200, with five additional deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

No deaths from laboratory-confirmed measles were reported during the 24-hour period from 8am on Sunday to 8am on Monday, the health directorate said in its latest measles update issued on Monday.

Since March 15, a total of 1,201 people have died from confirmed measles or measles-like symptoms across the country. Of them, 104 died after being confirmed as measles patients, while 1,097 died with symptoms of the disease.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles-like symptoms, at 493. Sylhet recorded 193 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 101, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 84, Barishal with 65, Khulna with 51 and Rangpur with 17.

A total of 214,551 people have developed measles-like symptoms nationwide since March 15, the health directorate said. Symptoms were newly reported in 1,307 people during the past 24 hours.

Laboratory tests confirmed measles in 35 people during the same period, taking the total number of confirmed cases since March 15 to 23,157.

