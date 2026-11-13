2 more die of dengue, 1255 hospitalized

Two more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while 1,255 patients were admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne disease, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Friday. The country’s dengue death toll this year has risen to 483.

The figures were released in the health directorate’s dengue bulletin.

The Directorate General of Health Services said 64 people died from dengue during the first 13 days of November. Earlier, 174 deaths were recorded in October and 148 in September.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, with 434 dengue patients admitted. Two deaths were also reported in the division during the period.

Dhaka Division has recorded 65,173 dengue-related hospital admissions so far this year, with 238 deaths. A total of 2,606 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in the division.

Among newly admitted patients in the past 24 hours, Chattogram Division reported 267 cases, followed by Khulna with 160, Barishal with 147, Rajshahi with 89, Mymensingh with 76, Rangpur with 76 and Sylhet with six.

Since January 1 this year, 158,883 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh, according to the health directorate. Of them, 152,485 have recovered and been discharged.

A total of 5,915 dengue patients are currently admitted to hospitals nationwide.