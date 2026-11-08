3 more die of dengue, 2333 hospitalized in 24 Hours

Three more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while 2,333 patients were admitted to hospitals—the highest daily hospital admission figure this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The previous highest daily admission figure was 2,249 patients, recorded on October 25. That figure is now the second-highest single-day admission total of the year.

The Directorate General of Health Services released the latest dengue data in a bulletin on Sunday.

Government figures show that 461 people have died of dengue this year. During the first eight days of November alone, 42 deaths were recorded. October saw 174 dengue deaths, while 148 people died in September.

During the 24 hours until 8am on Sunday, Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new hospital admissions, with 1,124 dengue patients admitted to different hospitals. Two deaths were also reported in the division during the period.

Dhaka Division has recorded 61,393 dengue-related hospital admissions this year, with 221 deaths. A total of 2,728 dengue patients are currently admitted to hospitals in the division.

Khulna Division has recorded the second-highest number of dengue patients this year, with 22,351 admissions. The division also reported the second-highest number of admissions in the past 24 hours, with 332 patients hospitalised. A total of 84 people have died of dengue in Khulna Division this year.

Other admissions reported in the past 24 hours included 272 in Chattogram Division, 232 in Barishal Division, 213 in Rajshahi Division, 75 in Rangpur Division, 70 in Mymensingh Division and 15 in Sylhet Division.

Government statistics show that 149,913 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh this year. Of them, 143,389 have been discharged, while 6,063 remain under treatment at hospitals nationwide.

