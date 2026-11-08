Measles-related death toll climbs to 1282

Two people died with measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, while 1,138 people newly developed such symptoms, according to a measles bulletin issued by the Health Directorate on Sunday. No deaths from confirmed measles were reported during the period.

Health Directorate data showed that 238,840 people have developed measles symptoms nationwide since March 15. Confirmed measles infections have been detected in 24,442 people during the same period.

A further 87 people were diagnosed with confirmed measles between 8am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

Government figures showed that 1,282 people have died with measles or measles symptoms since March 15. Of them, 1,177 died with measles symptoms, while 105 died after being confirmed as measles patients.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, with 529 fatalities, the bulletin said.

Sylhet Division reported 206 deaths, followed by Chattogram Division with 114, Rajshahi Division with 93, Mymensingh Division with 90, Barishal Division with 70, Khulna Division with 57 and Rangpur Division with 18.