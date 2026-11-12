Measles and suspected cases death toll nears 1300

Deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms have reached 1,299 since March 15, after four more people died with symptoms in the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a notice issued on Thursday.

Of the total deaths, 1,194 involved measles-like symptoms, while 105 people died after being diagnosed with measles.

During the 24 hours from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday, two people died with measles-like symptoms in Sylhet, while one death each was reported in Chattogram and Dhaka.

Health authorities also detected measles in 157 additional people across the country during the same period. Measles-like symptoms were identified in 1,384 people.

Since March 15 this year, Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles-like symptoms, at 534.

Sylhet Division recorded 210 such deaths, followed by Chattogram with 120, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 92, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 57 and Rangpur Division with 18.

