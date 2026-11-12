3 die of dengue in a day, 924 hospitalized in Dhaka

Three people died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 1,960 patients were admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne disease, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Thursday.

Government figures put the dengue death toll this year at 481. Of those deaths, 62 occurred in the first 12 days of November, following 174 deaths in October and 148 in September.

Dhaka division recorded the highest number of new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, with 924 dengue patients admitted to different hospitals. One person died in the division during the period.

Dhaka division has recorded 64,739 dengue-related hospital admissions this year, with 236 deaths reported so far. A total of 2,606 dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in the division.

Other new admissions reported in the past 24 hours included 76 in Mymensingh division, 261 in Chattogram, 224 in Khulna, 216 in Rajshahi, 63 in Rangpur, 185 in Barishal and 11 in Sylhet division.