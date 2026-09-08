Two Lemurs Stolen from Gazipur Safari Park Found at Gujarat’s Banatara

Two endangered ring-tailed lemurs stolen from Gazipur Safari Park in Bangladesh have been found at Banatara, a wildlife rescue and conservation project in Gujarat, India, managed by Anant Ambani, according to Bangladesh’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Investigators said the animals were allegedly sold after passing through several intermediaries for about Rs 4.8 million.

Bangladesh has sought assistance from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to bring back the two lemurs. The repatriation process has become complicated because the animals had no microchips, unique identification numbers or stored DNA profiles to establish their identity and ownership. Banatara is owned by Reliance, one of India’s leading industrial and business conglomerates. The wildlife conservation facility is part of a 3,500-acre conservation centre. Although it had begun operating earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated it in March 2025. Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, oversees its management.

CID investigations and confessional statements made in court by arrested suspects revealed details of the theft and trafficking, investigators said. Three lemurs were stolen from the safari park in the early hours of March 23, 2025. Two of them were later smuggled into India through the Darshana border in Chuadanga. Gazipur Safari Park authorities filed a case the following day, which is being investigated by the CID.

Investigators said wildlife trafficker Jewel allegedly stole the lemurs with the assistance of Nippen Mahmud, a security guard employed through outsourcing. The animals were placed in sacks and kept at a house, where videos and photographs were taken and sent to potential Indian buyers. Bablu from Kolkata and Shiplu from Mumbai travelled to Bangladesh in May 2025, according to the investigation. Delwar and Tapan coordinated their contacts and arrangements in Bangladesh. Investigators said a deal was made to sell one adult lemur and one juvenile for Tk1.7 million, while the price of another juvenile was set at Tk300,000. Statements by arrested suspects said two lemurs were taken across the Darshana border with the help of a local border line-man. The animals subsequently passed through several people before reaching Jamnagar in Gujarat. Indian buyers later sold them for about Rs 4.8 million to an institution associated with the Banatara project. Bangladeshi investigators noticed the matter after photographs of the two lemurs at Banatara were posted on social media. Efforts to return the animals began after investigators found similarities between the photographs and the lemurs stolen from Gazipur Safari Park. Police officials said microchips, registration numbers and genetic profiles are crucial internationally for confirming the ownership and identity of trafficked wildlife. The lemurs had been at the safari park for more than five years, but no DNA profiles had been stored and no microchips or individual identification systems had been used.