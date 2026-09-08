When Subsidies Collide: Why South Asia Needs Rules for Export Support?

Islamabad has placed an expensive bet on itself, and its neighbours may end up paying the difference. In late July, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee approved a package of export-finance schemes worth up to $920 million in combined commitments, six-month working capital loans at a fixed 8.5 percent, decade-long project financing at rates as low as 2 to 5 percent, and cash rebates of 1 to 2 percent for exporters who grow their sales fastest. Reports differ on the real annual cost, with some analysts putting the actual FY27 fiscal outlay closer to $320-360 million once multi-year commitments are separated out. Either way, the message to Nepal, Bangladesh and India is the same: when one country in the region sharply underwrites its exporters' borrowing costs, its neighbours' industries feel it and the response so far has been to compete, not coordinate. None of this is unique to Pakistan. Bangladesh currently pays cash incentives ranging from 0.3 to 10 percent across 43 export sectors. Nepal's central bank offers concessional export credit, and Kathmandu recently cleared $35 million in long-pending incentive arrears even as it debates whether to bring back the cash-subsidy scheme it scrapped last year. India runs its own interest-support scheme for MSME exporters. The instinct behind each of these programmes is reasonable, protecting exporters from unfair external cost advantages. The problem is that none of them are coordinated with each other, and in an overlapping neighbourhood exporting many of the same goods — textiles, leather, agro-processed products, that has a cost.

Three effects follow when subsidy levels diverge sharply between neighbouring exporters. Firstly, price gaps open up that reflect government support rather than efficiency: a Pakistani exporter borrowing at 2-5 percent competes unfairly against a Nepali or Bangladeshi rival paying market rates of 9-12 percent, regardless of who actually makes the better product. Secondly, investment follows the subsidy rather than the fundamentals, a factory that might have opened in Bangladesh or Nepal is drawn instead to wherever financing is the cheapest. Thirdly, blanket interest subsidies and export-contingent rebates sit in a legally sensitive zone under WTO rules on prohibited subsidies, exposing smaller economies to dispute risk even when their own schemes are modest by comparison. This is where my own research on Bangladesh's RMG-sector cash incentives is instructive: even a well-funded scheme, if left uncoordinated with what the rest of the region is doing, tends to reward firms for meeting compliance thresholds rather than for becoming genuinely more competitive. Scale that same logic to three or four countries responding to each other's subsidies in real time, and the region risks a race where the winner is decided by treasury depth, not industrial capability.