Japan plans $6.35 billion Private-Sector Investment in Bangladesh

Japan is planning to arrange investment worth 1 trillion yen, or about $6.35 billion, in Bangladesh’s private sector over the next five years, Nikkei Asia has reported. A formal understanding between the two countries could be reached this month.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to visit Japan on October 26, when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to hold a summit meeting with him. The investment initiative is expected to be included in a joint statement issued after the meeting.

Nikkei Asia reported that expanding economic cooperation between the two countries and reducing China’s influence in Bangladesh are among the objectives of the initiative. China is currently Bangladesh’s largest source of imports.