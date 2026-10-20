3 more deaths from measles-like symptoms

Three people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths linked to measles this year to 1,204, the Health Directorate said.

The latest deaths were reported in the Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions, with one death recorded in each division.

Deaths involving measles symptoms have reached 1,100 so far this year. Another 104 people have died after confirmed measles infections, according to official data.

A total of 1,217 people with measles symptoms sought hospital treatment across the country between 8am on Monday and 8am on Tuesday. Of them, 1,098 were admitted to hospital.

Tests confirmed measles infections in 42 people during the same period.

Experts have said that many people showing symptoms are effectively measles patients. Measles deaths have reached an unprecedented level in Bangladesh this year due to several factors, including gaps in vaccination coverage. Most of those infected and killed are children.

Dhaka division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms this year, at 494. Sylhet division recorded 193 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 102, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 85, Barishal with 65, Khulna with 51 and Rangpur with 17.

Among newly admitted patients with measles symptoms, Dhaka division recorded 386 cases, followed by Chattogram with 251, Barishal with 125, Sylhet with 118, Khulna with 97, Mymensingh with 63, Rajshahi with 33 and Rangpur with 25.

Hospital admissions of patients with measles symptoms nationwide have now reached 191,761. Of them, 184,168 have recovered and returned home.

The number of people with measles symptoms has risen to 215,768, while measles infections have been confirmed in 23,199 people.

The Health Directorate has been tracking infections and deaths from measles and related symptoms since March 15. Not all patients visiting hospitals or remaining outside hospitals are tested for measles, meaning the exact number of confirmed cases is unavailable. Only information on patients who visit or are admitted to hospitals is recorded.