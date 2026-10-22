Dengue claims 4 more lives, 1512 hospitalised

Bangladesh reported four additional dengue deaths and 1,512 new hospital admissions in the 24 hours ending 8am on Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services said. The deaths raised this year’s dengue toll to 368.

The figures were published in the health directorate’s updated dengue bulletin on Thursday, covering the period from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday.

Two of the four people who died were receiving treatment in Mymensingh, while one patient each was being treated at hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation areas.

Among newly admitted patients, 111 were hospitalised in the Dhaka South City Corporation area and 146 in the Dhaka North City Corporation area. Hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporations admitted 1,255 patients.

Chattogram recorded the highest number of admissions outside Dhaka, with 294 patients. Barishal admitted 231 patients, followed by Khulna with 206, Rajshahi with 162, Mymensingh with 60, Rangpur with 44 and Sylhet with eight.

Monthly data from the health directorate showed that two people died of dengue each in January and February, while one died in May. Deaths later rose to 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. October has recorded 123 deaths so far.

From January 1 to Thursday, 118,502 people were admitted to hospitals with dengue across the country. Of them, 112,111 have been discharged after recovery.

Women accounted for 52.9% of dengue deaths this year, while men accounted for 47.1%. Among hospitalised dengue patients, 37.9% were women and 62.1% were men.

