5 more die of dengue, 1366 hospitalised in a day

Bangladesh recorded five more dengue deaths and 1,366 new hospital admissions in the 24 hours ending at 8am on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Health Services said. The latest fatalities took this year’s dengue death toll to 357.

The figures were released in the health directorate’s updated dengue bulletin on Tuesday, covering the period from 8am on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

Among the five people who died, two were from Barishal division, two were receiving treatment at hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area, and one was undergoing treatment in Rangpur.

Among newly admitted patients, 110 were hospitalised in the Dhaka South City Corporation area and 113 in the Dhaka North City Corporation area. A further 1,143 patients were admitted to hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporations.

Barishal recorded the highest number of admissions outside Dhaka, with 191 patients. Khulna reported 141 admissions, followed by Rajshahi with 128, Chattogram with 105, Mymensingh with 80, Rangpur with 72 and Sylhet with 11.

Monthly health directorate data showed two dengue deaths each in January and February, followed by one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. October has recorded 112 deaths so far.

From January 1 to Tuesday, 115,617 people were admitted to hospitals with dengue across the country. Of them, 109,316 were discharged after recovery.

Women accounted for 53.1% of dengue deaths this year, while men accounted for 46.9%. Among hospitalised patients, 37.9% were women and 62.1% were men.