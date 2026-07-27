5 More Die with Measles Symptoms, Death Toll Reaches 825

Five more people with measles symptoms died across Bangladesh in the 24 hours from 8am on Sunday to 8am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Health Directorate data showed that, including the latest five deaths, 730 people have died with measles symptoms since 15 March. Over the same period, 95 people have died from confirmed measles, bringing the combined death toll from measles and measles symptoms to 825.

The regular statistics released by the Health Directorate do not include age-based details of the dead. Epidemiologists said measles can affect people of all ages, although children are more commonly infected.

Government data showed that 992 more people developed measles symptoms nationwide in the 24 hours to 8am on Monday. The total number of people showing measles symptoms since 15 March has now reached 124,745.

Laboratory testing confirmed 113 new measles cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed measles patients in the country since 15 March has risen to 15,555.

Hospital admission data showed that 107,654 people have been admitted to hospital with measles symptoms since 15 March. Of them, 103,467 have been discharged after treatment.