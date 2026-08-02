US holds PM Tarique in high regard: Adviser Humaiun

Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir today said the United States holds Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in “the highest regard”, describing it as a reflection of the growing confidence and strength of bilateral ties as the two countries move towards a comprehensive partnership.
“The United States has the highest regard for the Honourable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. That tells you the level of confidence and the strength of the relationship, which has reached a new height,” he said while describing the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Ambassador Sergio Gor’s visit to the reporters at the foreign ministry.
He said the US envoy’s remarks after the meeting with the Prime Minister yesterday underscored Washington’s confidence in the Bangladesh leader and its commitment to deepening engagement with Dhaka.
He said Ambassador Gor’s visit was an introductory one and provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on a broad range of strategic issues in a cordial atmosphere.
According to the adviser, the discussions focused on trade, investment, technology, Bangladesh’s growing economic potential and closer cooperation on international issues.
He said Washington sees Bangladesh as a potential technology hub in Asia over the next decade and is keen to strengthen cooperation to help realise that potential.
Humaiun Kobir said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing stronger and more sustainable economic engagement across the Asia-Pacific region, with Bangladesh emerging as a country of “high importance and high value”.
He said Bangladesh’s democratic mandate following the national election has further strengthened the country’s international standing and credibility.
The adviser said the government is pursuing a “Bangladesh First” foreign policy that places national interest at the centre of diplomacy, economic engagement and security cooperation through an integrated approach.
He said Bangladesh is gaining greater visibility globally under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s leadership, with the country earning increasing respect in Washington, Beijing, Riyadh and other major capitals while maintaining balanced relations with all partners.
“The Prime Minister’s personal leadership, humility and approachable character have enhanced Bangladesh’s international image, strengthening confidence among foreign governments and investors alike,” he said.
Responding to a question on Bangladesh’s growing security cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Humaiun Kobir said Dhaka and Riyadh are elevating their relations beyond traditional religious ties into a broader strategic partnership.
He said Bangladesh would continue extending support to Saudi Arabia whenever required, including cooperation in addressing regional security challenges, stressing that such engagement was not directed against any particular country.
On Chinese investment, the adviser said no discussions had taken place regarding reports involving specific Chinese companies.
He said Bangladesh expects significant investment from China alongside increased investment from the United States and Western countries.
“Our investment space will not be a field of conflict. We will maintain balanced relations and work equally with all our development partners,” he said.
Replying to another question, the adviser said the Home Ministry has already initiated the necessary process for bringing back former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed from the United Arab Emirates, adding that the government would inform the media once there is further progress.
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