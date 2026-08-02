US holds PM Tarique in high regard: Adviser Humaiun

Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir today said the United States holds Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in “the highest regard”, describing it as a reflection of the growing confidence and strength of bilateral ties as the two countries move towards a comprehensive partnership. “The United States has the highest regard for the Honourable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. That tells you the level of confidence and the strength of the relationship, which has reached a new height,” he said while describing the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Ambassador Sergio Gor’s visit to the reporters at the foreign ministry. He said the US envoy’s remarks after the meeting with the Prime Minister yesterday underscored Washington’s confidence in the Bangladesh leader and its commitment to deepening engagement with Dhaka.

He said Ambassador Gor’s visit was an introductory one and provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on a broad range of strategic issues in a cordial atmosphere. According to the adviser, the discussions focused on trade, investment, technology, Bangladesh’s growing economic potential and closer cooperation on international issues. He said Washington sees Bangladesh as a potential technology hub in Asia over the next decade and is keen to strengthen cooperation to help realise that potential. Humaiun Kobir said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing stronger and more sustainable economic engagement across the Asia-Pacific region, with Bangladesh emerging as a country of “high importance and high value”. He said Bangladesh’s democratic mandate following the national election has further strengthened the country’s international standing and credibility.