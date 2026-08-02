Govt to support innovators, researchers & tech startups: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting innovators, researchers and technology entrepreneurs, saying young innovators must lead Bangladesh's journey towards a technology-driven future. "Young innovators are the future of Bangladesh. The government will always stand by them in their research, technological innovation and startup initiatives," he said. The prime minister made the remarks when members of the world champion MIST MAVIROV team, winners of the MATE ROV International Underwater Robot Competition 2026, met him at the Prime Minister's Office in the Cabinet Division at the Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Md. Suzauddhowla (Sujan Mahmud) said.

Congratulating the team on their outstanding international achievement, Tarique Rahman said their success had brought immense honour to Bangladesh and demonstrated the country's growing technological capabilities on the global stage. He assured the students of the government's full support for future research, technological development and innovation initiatives, saying such achievements would elevate Bangladesh's technological excellence. All members of the championship-winning team are students of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST). The MIST MAVIROV team won the world title at the MATE ROV International Underwater Robot Competition 2026, held in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, from June 23 to 29. A total of 88 teams from 18 countries participated in the competition. The MIST team outperformed competitors from leading universities in the United States, Canada, China and Saudi Arabia to secure the championship. The United States finished runner-up, while host Canada placed third.