Govt to support innovators, researchers & tech startups: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting innovators, researchers and technology entrepreneurs, saying young innovators must lead Bangladesh's journey towards a technology-driven future.
"Young innovators are the future of Bangladesh. The government will always stand by them in their research, technological innovation and startup initiatives," he said.
The prime minister made the remarks when members of the world champion MIST MAVIROV team, winners of the MATE ROV International Underwater Robot Competition 2026, met him at the Prime Minister's Office in the Cabinet Division at the Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Md. Suzauddhowla (Sujan Mahmud) said.
Congratulating the team on their outstanding international achievement, Tarique Rahman said their success had brought immense honour to Bangladesh and demonstrated the country's growing technological capabilities on the global stage.
He assured the students of the government's full support for future research, technological development and innovation initiatives, saying such achievements would elevate Bangladesh's technological excellence.
All members of the championship-winning team are students of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST).
The MIST MAVIROV team won the world title at the MATE ROV International Underwater Robot Competition 2026, held in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, from June 23 to 29.
A total of 88 teams from 18 countries participated in the competition. The MIST team outperformed competitors from leading universities in the United States, Canada, China and Saudi Arabia to secure the championship.
The United States finished runner-up, while host Canada placed third.
During the meeting, the students demonstrated the championship-winning underwater robot to the prime minister, who enquired in detail about its design, technological capabilities and practical applications.
He also assured the team of government support for the robot's further technological development, commercialization and participation in future international competitions.
The prime minister urged the students about their future plans. They said they aspired to pursue careers in the technology sector and establish their own ventures after completing their studies.
In response, Tarique Rahman said the government would extend all necessary assistance through its startup programmes if they launched technology-based enterprises.
Emphasizing the need to build a stronger and more diversified economy, the prime minister said the government was working to expand exports by strengthening high-potential sectors such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, furniture and cosmetics alongside the readymade garment industry.
The government, he said, had attached special priority to developing the semiconductor industry by attracting domestic and foreign investment and creating a skilled workforce. He also called upon Bangladeshi semiconductor professionals working abroad to return home and contribute to the country's industrial development.
The prime minister said Bangladesh would progress faster if people in every sector performed their responsibilities with skill, professionalism and dedication.
Defence Adviser retired Brigadier General AKM Shamsul Islam, MIST Commandant Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, Head of the MIST Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department Brigadier General KM Mostafizur Rahman, and 10 student representatives of the winning team attended the meeting.
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