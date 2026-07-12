Qatar's former leader Hamad bin Khalifa dies

The Qatari government on Sunday announced the death of former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani, who led the country from 1995 to 2013.
"With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Bureau of the Emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late -- may God have mercy on him -- His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," read a statement published by the emir’s office on social media.
Thani was seen as one of the key architects of modern Qatar and led the country during a period of rapid economic growth.
During his time in office, the international broadcaster Al Jazeera was launched in 1996, following a decree issued by the former emir.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme religious leader, was buried on Thursday at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace and one of Shia Islam’s holiest cities, after six days of state mourning. According to a Reuters report, Mashhad’s main roads and alleyways began filling with members of2 days ago
Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply following a series of military exchanges over the past 48 hours. Tehran officials stated that U.S. airstrikes targeting five Iranian provinces have killed at least 14 people and injured 78 others. Concurrently, Iran claimed to have l3 days ago
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday the ceasefire with Iran was "over" after the two sides traded fire, but added that negotiators could keep talking to Tehran. Trump blasted Iran as "scum" and "cuckoo" after Washington launched strikes on the Islamic Republic overnight and Iran's Guards said4 days ago
The United States has launched a massive wave of offensive airstrikes against Iranian military targets near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, officials said on Wednesday, significantly escalating tensions as millions of Iranians gather for the multi-day funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.4 days ago