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President Trump says US will 'completely decimate' Iran if assassinated

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President Trump says US will 'completely decimate' Iran if assassinated
President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump said Friday the United States would "completely decimate" Iran if it attempted or succeeded in assassinating the sitting president.

"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump says agreed to talks with Tehran, but ceasefire ‘over’trump, AFP ajker patrika

"Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran," he said.

Topics:

Donald TrumpIranUnited StatesMiddle EastUS
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