Rooppur Power Plant begins Nuclear Fission Reaction

Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, formally began its nuclear fission reaction at 3:30pm on Sunday, marking its progression through all technical stages to the final phase, according to plant officials.

Dr Mohammad Zahidul Hasan, managing director of the Nuclear Power Plant Company and a nuclear scientist, told Ajker Patrika that the formal reaction had started on Sunday afternoon.

“The process will now move forward gradually,” he said.

Dr Hasan said it was not yet possible to say when the plant would be connected to the national grid. The process will continue in this manner for the next few days before gradually advancing towards electricity generation, he said.

Another approval will be required before electricity can be supplied to the national grid, Dr Hasan added.