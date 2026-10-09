50 dengue deaths recorded in first 9 days of October

Bangladesh recorded one additional dengue death in the 24 hours ending 8am Friday, raising the national death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 295 this year, the Directorate General of Health Services said. Fifty dengue patients died during the first nine days of October, while 1,300 new patients were admitted to hospitals over the latest 24-hour period.
The health directorate released the figures in its updated dengue bulletin on Friday, covering the period from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday.
The person who died in the past 24 hours was receiving treatment in Khulna, the directorate said.
Health directorate data showed that dengue claimed two lives in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. Another 50 deaths were recorded in the first nine days of October.
Among the 1,300 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, 35 were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 80 to hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area. A further 17 patients were admitted to hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporations.
Khulna division recorded the highest number of new admissions outside Dhaka, with 60 patients. Chattogram and Barishal divisions each reported 25 new admissions, followed by Mymensingh with 23, Rajshahi with 21, Rangpur with six and Sylhet with three.
Since January 1, a total of 95,451 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh, according to the health directorate. Of them, 89,380 have been discharged after recovery, while 5,776 patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals nationwide.
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