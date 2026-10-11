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Houthis attack Riyadh airport again, fire breaks out at terminal

Ajker Patrika Desk
Houthis attack Riyadh airport again, fire breaks out at terminal
The scene at Riyadh international airport after strike. Photo: Screen grab

A projectile struck Passenger Terminal 4 at King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Sunday, triggering a fire, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported. Authorities were working at the site to bring the situation under control.

The Saudi-led international coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels confirmed that a missile had hit a terminal at Riyadh airport.

Two Bangladeshis killed, 4 in ICU after Houthi attack on Riyadh Airportsama obyed, ajker patrika

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said Saudi air defences had also successfully intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the airspace over Riyadh airport.

AFP journalists reported hearing a powerful explosion in central Riyadh.

The latest incident came a day after a major attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, which killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others.

International air traffic at Riyadh airport had been suspended following Saturday’s deadly attack amid major security concerns. The new attack has further complicated and heightened the overall security situation in the Middle East.

Explosion at Riyadh International Airport, passengers evacuated and flights cancelledriayd-airport,-ajker-patrika

Topics:

Middle EastAFPSaudi ArabiaAirportYemenHouthiExplosion
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Houthis attack Riyadh airport again, fire breaks out at terminal