Houthis attack Riyadh airport again, fire breaks out at terminal

A projectile struck Passenger Terminal 4 at King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Sunday, triggering a fire, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported. Authorities were working at the site to bring the situation under control.
The Saudi-led international coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels confirmed that a missile had hit a terminal at Riyadh airport.
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said Saudi air defences had also successfully intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the airspace over Riyadh airport.
AFP journalists reported hearing a powerful explosion in central Riyadh.
The latest incident came a day after a major attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, which killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others.
International air traffic at Riyadh airport had been suspended following Saturday’s deadly attack amid major security concerns. The new attack has further complicated and heightened the overall security situation in the Middle East.
A loud explosion was heard at Riyadh International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, prompting authorities to evacuate passengers from parts of the facility, witnesses and people familiar with the matter said. More than a dozen ambulances were seen heading towards the site. The incident came ami1 days ago
The Pentagon has instructed US Central Command (CENTCOM) to complete preparations for a possible renewed major military operation against Iran, US officials said. No date for an attack was included in the directive, and President Donald Trump has not made a final decision, the officials said.3 days ago
Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to activate “deterrence measures” under their mutual defence pact and rapidly deploy troops to Saudi Arabia to counter Houthi attacks from Yemen.5 days ago
Iran is preparing a broader and more forceful response if the United States launches major military strikes again, including possible attacks on facilities in countries supporting US operations and potentially on targets beyond the Middle East, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources. Tehran is si