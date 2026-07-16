Dengue Death Toll Rises to 32 as Two More Die in 24 Hours

Two more people have died from dengue and 306 others were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8:00am on Thursday, according to a dengue bulletin sent by the Directorate General of Health Services.
The bulletin, issued on Thursday, said the 24-hour reporting period ran from 8:00am on Wednesday to 8:00am on Thursday.
During this period, 58 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Barishal Division, 66 in Chattogram Division, 26 in Dhaka Division outside the city corporations, 28 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 41 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 38 in Khulna Division, 13 in Mymensingh Division, 13 in Rajshahi Division, and 23 in Rangpur Division.
The Directorate General of Health Services said a total of 9,676 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals so far this year. Of them, 61.1 per cent are men and 38.9 per cent are women.
According to DGHS data, 32 people have died from dengue so far this year. Of them, 14 died this month, while two deaths were recorded in January, two in February, one in May and 13 in June.
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