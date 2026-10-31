HSC, equivalent exams: 52.12pc students pass, 40084 achieve GPA-5

In 2025, the pass rate was 58.83 percent, while 69,097 students achieved GPA-5.

The overall pass rate declined by 6.71 percentage points compared to the previous year.

A total of 12,40,798 candidates appeared in the examinations under the country's nine general education boards, the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Of them, 6,46,685 candidates passed.

A total of 52.12 percent of students have passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations this year, while 40,084 students secured GPA-5.

Education Minister Dr A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milon announced the results at a press briefing at the Bangladesh Secretariat here today.

Mahdi Amin, Prime Minister's Adviser on Education and Primary and Mass Education, presented the details of the results.

Of the successful candidates, 2,90,157 were male and 3,56,528 were female. The number of successful female candidates exceeded that of male candidates by 66,371 across all education boards.

According to the results statistics, a total of 10,48,530 students appeared in the examinations under the nine general education boards, of whom 5,41,249 passed. The pass rate under these boards stood at 51.62 percent, while 35,948 students secured GPA-5.

Among the nine general education boards, successful female candidates outnumbered male candidates by 85,671, with 2,27,789 male and 3,13,460 female students passing.

This year, examinations were held at 2,760 centres involving 9,390 educational institutions.

Compared to the previous year, the number of participating institutions increased by 88, while the number of examination centres decreased by 40.

Besides, 139 institutions recorded a 100 percent pass rate, while 293 institutions had no successful candidates. The number of zero-pass institutions increased by 91 compared to last year.

Meanwhile, at eight overseas examination centres, 209 out of 230 candidates passed, recording a pass rate of 90.87 percent.

The HSC and equivalent examinations began on July 2 this year.

