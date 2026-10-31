Tahsif Sauri’s friend Deep remands 4 days

The investigating officer, Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Tongi outpost of the Dhaka region Naval Police, sought seven days’ remand to question Deep. The court granted four days after a hearing.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hasib Ullah Piyas issued the order after police produced Deep before the court shortly after noon.

A Dhaka court on Saturday ordered four days’ remand for Ahmed Shahriar Reza Deep, a friend of former Bangladesh Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Sauri, in a murder case filed over Tahsif’s death.

The remand application said preliminary investigation had found evidence suggesting the involvement of suspect Deep, 23, in the killing. Investigators sought his remand to uncover the main mystery of the case, arrest other people involved, determine the location of the killing and identify further evidence.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) took Deep into custody from a third-floor residence in Block B of Babar Road in Mohammadpur on Thursday night. Deep is the son of Selim Reza, a resident of the area.

PBI officials took Deep on Friday to the Mazar Basti area beside the Turag River in Tongi. Acting on information provided by him, investigators recovered a black motorcycle without a registration plate from the area.

Deep told PBI investigators that he and Tahsif had gone to the Mazar Basti area beside the Turag River on the night of the incident. Deep claimed that several people chased them while they were talking there, including two people wearing police uniforms.

According to Deep’s account, Tahsif ran away after seeing the pursuers and later jumped into the river. Deep said he hid behind boundary pillar No. 29 of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) before leaving the area.

PBI verified inconsistencies in Deep’s statement and handed over the evidence gathered from the scene to the Naval Police. Deep was subsequently also handed over to the Naval Police.

Tahsif’s father, KM Enayetul Karim, filed a murder case against unidentified persons at Uttarkhan Police Station in the capital on Saturday morning. The first information report stated that Deep, described as Tahsif’s junior friend, had called him out of his home.

Police later showed Deep arrested as a suspect in the case.

Tahsif left his home in Uttara on Tuesday evening. Later that night, he sent his mother a voice message saying he was returning home but did not return.

Naval Police recovered Tahsif’s body from the Turag River on Wednesday afternoon. A post-mortem examination was completed at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital the following day.

Tahsif was buried at the cemetery in Sector 12 after funeral prayers at the Central Jame Mosque in Sector 18 of Uttara.