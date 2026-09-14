Bangladesh Begins Training 5,000 Health Workers for Nationwide Dialysis Service Expansion

The Bangladesh government has begun training 5,000 nurses and medical technologists in dialysis care as part of plans to rapidly introduce services for kidney patients at district and upazila levels nationwide. The government has also decided to create 2,500 new posts for nurses and medical technologists. Director General of the Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery Dil Afroza said training had already begun for 120 participants. “Ninety people are being trained at the National Kidney Foundation, 20 in Pabna and 10 in Rajshahi,” she said. Dil Afroza said the programme would soon be expanded on a large scale to several locations, including Sylhet. Additional nurses are also being recruited to ensure dialysis services for kidney patients across the country within a short period, she added.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain said 50-bed kidney dialysis centres would be established at every medical college hospital, while 10-bed dialysis centres would be set up at every district headquarters hospital. Applications have already been collected from nurses serving at government medical college hospitals, specialised hospitals and district headquarters hospitals for participation in the training programme under the 2026-27 fiscal year. Applicants must have completed at least two years of government service and be no older than 40. The decisions were taken at a Health Services Division meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarek Rahman on August 12. The meeting was organised by a coordination cell tasked with implementing commitments and proposed programmes of members of parliament. The Prime Minister’s Office sent the meeting’s record of notes to the Health Services Division secretary on August 24 for necessary follow-up action. Prime Minister Tarek Rahman visited the Health Ministry on July 20 this year. A meeting held that day decided to establish 10-bed kidney dialysis centres in every district.